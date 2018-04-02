Sharing Patriotism

Most people expect Girl Scouts to come to the door selling cookies. But, for the twelfth year in a row they went door to door and put over 5,000 American flags in the yards of every house in Mexico before the Fourth of July. The scouts do it as part of a program set up by Coldwell Bank called "Celebrate America."

"About 12 years ago we started putting out small flags along the main streets in town and it has grown with the help of a lot of volunteers," said Dan Botts.

"It's a nice gesture by the city to give us a little more enjoyable Fourth of July, a little more patriotic," claimed Tony Byram, a local resident.

The event is so popular areas around Mexico are requesting flags as well.