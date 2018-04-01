Sharing the Harvest

Bill Crane is doing his part to help the share the harvest program.The program lets hunters donate deer to be processed and given to the Central Missouri Food Bank.

Crane had a good amount of deer meat in previous years, and hopes to get even more this year.

"Last year we processed over 6,000 pounds that went to Central Missouri Food Bank," said Crane. "This year we've got enough for 100 free spots and we've got about 35 of those left."

With hunting season just starting this past weekend, workers are in the early stages of processing the deer meat.

After they're done processing the meat, it goes here into the freezer for about 48 hours. Then the Central Missouri food bank will come and pick it up. On their next pickup, they're looking at about 1,000 pounds.

The food bank gets about 30-40,000 pounds of meat through the program each year. Even if the numbers don't get that high this year, food bank officials like getting any kind of protein.

"Meat is expensive, so when we can get any kind of meat donated we're very grateful for that," said Jessica Spanglehour of the Central Missouri Food Bank. "So it goes directly to people who can't afford it."

The food bank's first pickup will be later this week. But until then "hunters keep hunting and keep giving," said Crane.

Crane is not only processing the meat, but donating five dollars to the Central Missouri Food Bank for every deer his company receives.

People can start picking up the deer meat from local pantries next week.