Sharing Ultrasound Technology with Family

Joe Psiuk, owner of Innerview Ultrasound, said the idea came to him when customers started asking how far-away relatives could see the ultra-ultrasound pictures, which offer an amazingly clear view of the womb.

He figured it's perfect for a parent who might be overseas in Iraq, because the images can go anywhere in the world, as long as you have a broadband connection and a computer running Windows XP.

The entire setup costs about $225.