Shawn Smith Committs To Missouri Basketball

COLUMBIA - Shawn Smith has verbally committed to joining the Missouri Tigers men's basketball team on Saturday as a part of their 2012 recruiting class. Smith reportedly also had offers from Central Florida and Cincinnati.

"I just felt like it was time to get recruiting over with," Smith told Rivals.com. "And I felt like Missouri was the right place for me."

The 6'4" 180 lbs. shooting guard from Jacksonville, Florida is a three-star recruit. Scouts rave about his tremendous athleticism, which should excite Tigers fans as he'll bring explosiveness to the team's backcourt.

In an interview with National Hoops Report, Smith said, "I'm an attacking combo guard. I get to the free throw line often, can knock down threes and live off the mid range shots. I'm hard to guard."

When asked what prompted him to make his decision, he said it was Missouri's coaching staff.

"The head coach. The relationship I had with coach Haith and coach Chew," Smith said. "That's really what choosing a college is all about is finding that place where you have great relationships."

The program has already secured center Aaron Scales, and is also working on recruiting Marquette High School big man Ryan Rosburg.

With seven seniors currently on the Tigers roster, these players will be expected to fill in roles early on.