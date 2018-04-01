Shelter Dogs Get Much Needed Exercise

COLUMBIA - Mid-Missourians walked a hound to lose a pound Saturday afternoon.

The program helps shelter dogs get exercise and keeps walkers active.

The group meets at the Central Missouri Humane Society for a 2-mile walk on Bear Creek Trail.

The walks last one hour and begin at 8a.m., 9a.m., and 10a.m. Saturdays until October.

Sessions cost $10 and run a month at a time.

This is the second year Columbia Parks and Recreation has held walk a hound lose a pound.

Volunteers said both the dogs and the walkers loved the experience.