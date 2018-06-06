Shelter Faces Overcrowding

"Buddy was my best friend. You know, we went together everywhere," Ponder said.

Ponder knows he won't find another Buddy, but he is looking for a new friend for his daughter, Jordan. That's why he went to the Jefferson City Animal Shelter.

Shelter staff work to find homes, but sometimes there just isn't enough room to keep all of them. The alternative to overcrowding is not a comfortable topic to discuss.

"Um, well, I don't know exactly how to answer that. We do have to euthanize. We do have time and space requirements," Shelter Division Director Karen Jennings said.

There are special cases, but for the most part, the shelter has 21 days to find an animal a home. Jennings says overcrowding is a problem because many owners aren't neutering or spaying their pets.

"They don't understand what that does to us, they think that they can just bring a litter to the shelter and everything will be fine, but it's a big cost to the city," Jennings explained.

It costs $40 to adopt a pet at the Jefferson City Animal Shelter. The cost covers everything from shots to tests that make sure owners take home a healthy pet. You can see all of the items the $40 covers by clicking on the "Jefferson City Animal Shelter Information" link in the KOMU story toolbox.