Shelter Insurance Determined Safe to Occupy Following Crash

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Fire Department provided more details late Saturday night after a jeep crashed into a building in west Columbia.

The Columbia Fire Department responded just before 8 p.m. Saturday to reports of a car in a building. When they arrived at 1905 West Ash Street, firefighters discovered an adult male had crashed into the Shelter Insurance Claims office. Battalion Chief John Metz said firefighters provided emergency medical care to the male driver before ambulances transported him to University Hospital with potentially serious injuries.

A representative from Columbia's Building and Site Development Department surveyed the damage Saturday night and determined while the building had significant exterior damage, the building remained safe to occupy. Metz said firefighters did not install emergency shoring or bracing. As of 10 p.m. Saturday night, Metz said he did not have an estimate on the cost of the damage done.

Metz said the reason for the driver's crash is unknown.