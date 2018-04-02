Shelves Almost Empty at SERVE Food Bank

CALLAWAY COUNTY - The Serve food bank is in dire need of donations, representatives with the outreach program said Friday.

The food bank segment of this assistance organization just outside of Fulton saw nearly empty shelves as the month of March began. The food bank serves residents all across Callaway County averaging 1,000 people and 40,000 pounds of food a month.

Organizers at Serve hope this weekend will bring welcome donations back to their shelves from the Scouting for Food Drive, put on by local boy scouts. The scouts delivered brown bags to local residents to fill with non-perishable items. The food bank is hoping this drive with carry them through the next month.

Julie Roark, director of the food bank program, said donations have declined siginificantly since the holidays ended, and they see this trend every year.

However, she also said the food bank has seen a steady increase in the number of families they served over the past 10 years. When she started 12 years ago, the food bank served around 300 people.

If you would like more information on how to donate food or make a monetary donation, click here.