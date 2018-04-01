Shepard Parents Concerned About Boundary Proposals

COLUMBIA - Several parents in the neighborhood around Shepard School were not pleased Thursday to hear two of the three school boundary plans would take their high school students out of Rock Bridge High School and put them into Battle High School, Columbia's newest high school.

The mothers KOMU 8 spoke with in the Shepard area said they have already endured boundary changes with their older children. One former Shepard School PTA president said her two older children attended Hickman High School years ago. Her only daughter still at home is a sophomore at Rock Bridge High School. She will be a senior when the neighborhood would make the switch to Battle. Her mother hopes Columbia Public Schools will let her finish her high school career at Rock Bridge, even if the neighborhood's boundary changes. She shared she is relieved to have just one child left at home, because she is tired of dealing with the changes.

Superintendent Chris Belcher and the boundary committee co-chair Don Ludwig said they will likely allow the class of 2014 to complete its schooling at its current high schools. Belcher and Ludwig are asking for public feedback on the final three boundary plans revealed Thursday. The pair will seek public feedback through November. The district will make a final decision in February.

The district released the three approaches, lettered A, B, and C at a news conference Thursday morning. Approach A is the only one that does not move children from Rock Bridge High School to Battle. To see the three plans, click here.