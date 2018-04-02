Sheriff: 3-Year-Old Girl Found Gun, Shot Self

STELLA, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities say a 3-year-old southwest Missouri girl died after she found a loaded handgun and shot herself.



The authorities say Maycen A. Coberley found the handgun Saturday inside her family's home in northern McDonald County. She was pronounced dead at a Joplin hospital.



McDonald County Sheriff Robert Evenson says investigators have determined no foul play was involved and all indications are that the girl shot herself with the 9 mm pistol.



Evenson says the gun apparently was in the bedroom where the girl was supposed to be napping. He said the gun belonged to the parents.

The Joplin Globe reports that a funeral will be Thursday in Granby.