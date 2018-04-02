Sheriff asking for community's help in Audrain County homicide

AUDRAIN COUNTY - Investigators want the public's help in gathering information about a mysterious homicide in Audrain County on Dec. 12.

Antonio Jefferson, 19, was found next to a crashed car and later died of blood loss. Investigators said his injuries weren't consistent with a crash.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller said investigators have run down more than 40 leads and come up empty.

"No information has been discovered to give us a clear picture of what events lead up to Mr. Jefferson’s death, and leads are being followed as they are discovered," he said.

Investigators do know Jefferson drove his brother's car, alone, to a Walmart at 11:30 that morning and he was found thirty minutes later next to the same car.

The sheriff's office said anyone with any information regarding the investigation, should to contact CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-392-TIPS.

"We need the community's help," Oller said.