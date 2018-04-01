Sheriff: Body that of escapee from Oklahoma halfway house

By: The Associated Press

JOPLIN (AP) — Newton County authorities say a man whose body was found near Joplin this week had walked away from a halfway house in Oklahoma.

Sheriff Chris Jennings says the body found Tuesday south of Joplin was 57-year-old Lanny Leon Holman, of Rocky, Oklahoma.

Jennings says a warrant was issued for Holman's arrest in January after he left the halfway house.

The Joplin Globe reports authorities have not said how Holman died. But authorities say he had several bruises and appeared to have been beaten.

Investigators believe Holman was killed elsewhere and his body dumped along the road.