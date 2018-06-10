Sheriff: Holts Summit man in custody after scuffle with deputies

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A Holts Summit man is facing charges of assaulting deputies after a foot chase ended in a scuffle Monday before noon, according to the Callaway County Sheriff's Offices.

Deputies said they responded to a home in the 12000 block of County Road 4031 near Holts Summit in attempt to locate Zachary Fewins.

Fewins was wanted in Cole County for felony charges including a probation violation and motor vehicle theft.

Deputies said they attempted to take Fewins into custody, but he ran. He continued resisting after deputies subdued him, the sheriff's office said. At the time of Fewins’ arrest, he was found to be in possession of a controlled substance, deputies said.

An arresting deputy was injured in the incident and transported to a Jefferson City hospital with moderate injuries. The deputy is expected to be released from the hospital Monday night.

Fewins was taken to the Callaway County Jail and was being held with no bond on charges of felony assault on a law enforcement officer, attempted escape from custody and possession of a controlled substance, in addition to the charges on the existing warrant.