Sheriff Hopes Fingerprint Cracks Cold Murder Case

BENTON - A southeastern Missouri sheriff trying to crack a nearly 20-year-old murder case says he's hoping a fingerprint lifted from evidence using new technology leads to a suspect.

Scott County Sheriff Rick Walter tells KFVS-TV that an English scientist to whom he sent a piece of evidence a year ago in the unsolved killing of Angela Mischelle Lawless has managed to salvage what Walter calls "a pretty good" fingerprint from a curved metal surface. He says it needs to be analyzed more.

Lawless' shot, beaten body was found in 1992 in her car near the Benton exit off Interstate 55.

Joshua Kezer, a teenager at the time, was convicted and sentenced to 60 years in prison, but he was exonerated and released in 2009 after Walter reopened the case.