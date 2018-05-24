Sheriff: Intruder assaulted homeowner who shot, killed him

COOPER COUNTY - An intruder shot to death during a home invasion assaulted the homeowner, according to Cooper County Sheriff Jerry Wolfe.

The call for an assault and burglary came in a few minutes after midnight. While headed to the location on Lacy Lane outside Prairie Home, the department received word that a gunshot victim was at the home, Wolfe said. The homeowner had some injuries, but nothing serious, Wolfe said.

The only information given so far is the two individuals involved were both male, and both from Prairie Home. When asked if the two men involved knew each other, Wolfe said it could be likely.

"We can't really release that information right now. But Prairie Home is a pretty small area, it's kind of hard for somebody not to know somebody else from that area," Wolfe said.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol is also helping with the investigation.