Sheriff: Man dies after taking meth laced with strychnine
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main ingredient in rat poison.
James Gregory died Sunday in Pike County in northeast Missouri. Sheriff Stephen Korte says Gregory and a second person drove themselves to a hospital in Louisiana, Missouri, after taking meth, believing they had overdosed.
Gregory died a short time later. Korte says his symptoms were consistent with strychnine poisoning. An autopsy is planned. He was 37.
The second person was treated and released.
Korte says people who sell illegal drugs sometimes add other substances, including strychnine, to alter the high.
Louisiana is about 90 miles north of St. Louis.
More News
Grid
List
JEFFERSON CITY - May is hotter than normal for the majority of Missouri, which means drivers can expect to see... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - The special prosecutor considering whether to refile an invasion of privacy charge against Missouri Gov. Eric... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Gov. Greitens is scheduled to make a statement in Jefferson City at 4:15 p.m. KOMU 8... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY – In the midst of two scandals, and facing subpoenas from a special house committee, Gov. Eric Greitens... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A Columbia family welcomed its dog back home after it was stolen on Bear Bluff Drive. Jonathan... More >>
in
ST. LOUIS (AP) - New legislation passed in Missouri means that as early as next year, public school students in... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A judge approved a motion of continuation Tuesday morning, extending the battle between the Columbia Police Officer's Association... More >>
in
LOUISIANA, Mo. — A 37-year-old man is dead after taking methamphetamine that authorities believe was laced with a main... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A secretive group supporting Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens must turn over documents subpoenaed by... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Nationwide, customers are paying one to two dollars more for eggs compared to last year’s prices. This... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - More than 100 veterans are flying to Washington D.C. to see the memorials of their military service. ... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Do you remember April 2018? It was cold. The ninth coldest on record to be exact. We had... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – A program is teaching teens the skills to build homes for low-income families in Columbia. Job Point’s... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Cemeteries are rarely used as venues for fun events, but Memorial Day in Columbia creates an exception. ... More >>
in
LAKE OF THE OZARKS - There have been 20 injuries to boaters on Missouri waterways since Friday evening, according to... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - At 2 p.m. Tuesday, coffee brewing will come to a stop in all Starbucks across the country as... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Record high temperatures on Memorial Day weekend affected some mid-Missourians' holiday plans. A power outage near I-70... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - Hundreds visited the Jefferson City National Cemetery on Memorial Day to honor 150 Missouri veterans who died... More >>
in