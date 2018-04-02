Sheriff's Department Asking for Help to Locate Burglary Suspect

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's assistance in locating the subject and vehicle pictured in this surveillance footage taken last month at MFA Break Time in the Broadway Shops.

Deputies say the subject in the video footage used a debit card stolen from a large office complex at 620 E. Trade Winds Parkway the day other burglaries there were reported. The Break Time is located at 2709 E. Broadway.

On the morning of May 26, sheriff's deputies responded to the office complex after numerous businesses reported overnight burglaries. Electronics, office and computer equipment, and a large flat screen TV were reported stolen.

Anyone with information about this subject or vehicle is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS.