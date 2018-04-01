Sheriff's deputies arrest suspect in April shooting

BOONE COUNTY - The Boone County Sheriff's Department arrested a man Wednesday in connection with an April shooting.

Deputies arrested 32-year-old Kenneth Shively. Investigators said he shot his 33-year-old roommate in the face on the 700 block of Demaret Drive April 25. Police said he was handling a gun recklessly at the time of the shooting. The victim told deputies he was standing outside and realized he had been shot after hearing gunshots.

Shively faces charges of unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree assault, and multiple drug related charges. He is being held at the Boone County jail on a $15,000 bond.