Sheriff's deputy fired and charged with stealing money

FREDERICKTOWN (AP) - Madison County says a sheriff's deputy has been fired and charged with stealing $40,000 from a woman while off duty.

Sheriff Robert Spain says 31-year-old Eric Smith was arrested Wednesday and charged with felony stealing on Thursday. He says Smith is no longer employed by the department.

The woman tells authorities Smith was at her home on Sept. 28 following up on a previous call when he took the cash from her bedroom safe. Sprain says they found nearly $27,000 in cash at Smith's home and that he admitted to stealing the money.

It wasn't immediately clear if Smith has an attorney.