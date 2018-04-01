Sheriff's Office apprehends man on the run for four years

CAMDENTON - The Camden County Sheriff's Office said Tuesday it apprehended a man on the run for four years.

Deputies said James Lee Miller attacked his niece's boyfriend with a baseball bat in August 2009. The boyfriend sustained serious injuries. Miller was charged with second degree assault. That case is still pending a trial.

Sheriff's deputies said Miller failed to appear for his jury trial in 2011 and was a fugitive ever since. Police in South Carolina arrested Miller May 12.

Deputies said they did not know why Miller fled to South Carolina. Authorities were able to locate Miller after The FBI told the Camden County Sheriff's Office Miller conducted a transaction at a South Carolina DMV.

The Sheriff's Office said as of Tuesday morning, Miller was still in South Carolina waiting to be extradited.

[Editor's note: This story has been updated to include the most recent information.]