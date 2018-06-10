Sheriff says Missouri student had loaded handgun

HOPKINS (AP) — A northwest Missouri sheriff says a 15-year-old student was taken into custody for allegedly having a loaded handgun in a school locker.

Nodaway County Sheriff Darren White said Tuesday he believes the student may have been the victim of bullying and was possibly targeting specific students.

The St. Joseph News-Press reports (http://bit.ly/1Re4T1x ) White says the student was taken into custody Monday after other students notified school officials that the student had been talking about having a handgun.

Officers with the sheriff's department responded and reportedly found a loaded .22-caliber pistol in the locker. The sheriff says the student also had additional ammunition.

White says the student will remain in juvenile detention while possible charges are considered.