Sheriff: Two-year-old girl hospitalized after attack by family dog

By: The Associated Press

MARTINSBURG (AP) — An eastern Missouri family's dog has been impounded for disease monitoring after authorities said it mauled and hospitalized a 2-year-old girl and attacked the child's mother.

Audrain County Sheriff Matt Oller told the Columbia Daily Tribune the 5-year-old Rottweiler attacked the girl Thursday while she played in her backyard.

The mother was repeatedly bitten while trying to intervene.

Authorities said the girl sustained bites on the head, lower abdomen and hip.

Her medical status was not immediately known Sunday.

Oller said the family told deputies the dog previously had not been aggressive.

The sheriff's department took possession of the dog for at least 10 days.