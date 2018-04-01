Sheriff Warns Of Phony Paramedic Calls

COLE COUNTY - Cole County Sheriff Greg White warned residents Friday to look out for a caller claiming to be a paramedic asking for money. An elderly women in Cole County said a woman called her claiming to be a paramedic asking to update her medical history for future ambulance service. The caller said there was a $300 charge for the service.



White says the elderly woman did not release any information or pay any money.



"This lady was good at what she did," White said.



Sheriff for six years and in the law enforcement for more than 30, White said a paramedic scam hasn't come up before.



"[I've seen] a lot of scams over the years between Alaska and Missouri, but never one involving something like this," White said.



White said this has been the only report about a call from a supposed paramedic. White advised to not give out any personal information and to contact the department if you receive a similar call.



"You have no obligation to provide medical information to anyone other than your health care providers," White said.



He also suggests asking for a business license or some sort of identification.



