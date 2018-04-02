Sheriff: Woman, 3 Children Dead at Mo. Campground

BOURBON, Mo. (AP) -- Authorities are investigating the deaths of four people at a campground and resort in Missouri. Crawford County Sheriff Randy Martin says in a statement that four bodies were found about 1 p.m. Saturday at a campground south of Bourbon. The St. Louis Post-Dispatch has identified the camp as Blue Springs Ranch, a resort with campsites, cabins, trail riding and other activities on the Meramec River about 80 miles southwest of St. Louis. The sheriff says an adult woman and three children appear to have died from gunshot wounds. He says autopsies have been scheduled. Martin says investigators are still working to identify the victims.