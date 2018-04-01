Sheriffs arrest three people after Boonville narcotics search

BOONVILLE - Sheriffs arrested three Boonville residents after multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a narcotics search early Thursday morning.

The Cooper County Sheriff's Office, the Missouri State Highway Patrol, The Boonville Police Department and the East Central Drug Task Force searched a home on the 1100 block of 4th Street in Boonville.

Officers said they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia during the search.

29-year-old Joshua Ivy, 36-year-old Kathleen Ivy and 28-year-old Krystal Breshears were arrested.