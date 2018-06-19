Sheriffs Arrest Two in Meth Bust

COLUMBIA - The Boone County Sheriff's Department and Columbia Police arrested a man and woman for allegedly having a meth lab in their house.

The departments arrested Blake Robbins and Christine Poynter. The two were charged with Manufacturing a Controlled Substance and Endangering the Welfare of a Child. A four year old child was also located at the residence on Kelsey Drive.

The sheriff's department found an uncapped syringe lying on the floor and a drinking glass containing acid. The sheriff's department says it found contents of an active meth lab both inside and outside the house.