Sheryl Crow Has a Benign Brain Tumor

6 years 4 days 19 hours ago Tuesday, June 05 2012 Jun 5, 2012 Tuesday, June 05, 2012 3:54:02 PM CDT June 05, 2012 in News
By: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) - Sheryl Crow revealed that she has a benign brain tumor, but her rep says it's nothing to be alarmed about.

The 50-year-old told an audience about her condition at a recent concert, but her representative, Christine Wolff, said it's very common.

The tumor is a meningioma, and it's typically benign and develops from the protective linings of the brain and spinal cord.

Wolff said that Crow is doing great and is healthy and happy.

Crow battled breast cancer several years back. She's currently on a nationwide tour.

Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
10pm 82°
11pm 80°
12am 78°
1am 78°