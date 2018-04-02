Sheryl Crow to Get Honorary Doctorate from Missouri

COLUMBIA (AP) - A pair of well-known University of Missouri graduates and the researcher whose team in Scotland created Dolly, the cloned sheep, will receive honorary doctorates from the university next month.

Grammy-winning singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow, who grew up in the Bootheel town of Kennett, is being recognized as a celebrated musician, breast cancer survivor and champion of children and music education.

Also receiving an honorary doctorate will be Byron "Barney" Calame (kah-LAYM'), a Missouri native and holder of a bachelor's degree from the university's journalism school. He spent 40 years at the Wall Street Journal, rising from reporter to deputy managing editor.

Ian Wilmut will be honored for his work in animal cloning and genetic engineering.

Calame's wife, immunologist Kathryn Calame, and South African university administrator Brian O'Connell, will also receive honorary doctorates.