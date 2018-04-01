Shields Leads Royals Over Rays

KANSAS CITY(AP) - James Shields made a stellar first start against his former team, and Mike Moustakas hit a two-run homer to spur the Kansas City Royals to an 8-2 victory over the Tampa Bay Rays on Tuesday night.

Shields (2-2) allowed a two-run homer to Matt Joyce in the first inning, but only allowed three more hits over the next six. He struck out seven in the kind of dominant performance that the Royals were hoping for when they acquired him in December.

The Royals trailed 2-1 in the sixth when Moustakas' first homer of the year gave Kansas City the lead. The Royals added another run to chase Rays starter Alex Cobb (3-2), and three more off reliever Brandon Gomes in the seventh, ensuring up the win for "Big Game" James.