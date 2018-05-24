Shields, Moustakas Lead Royals Past Indians 8-2

By: The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - James Shields allowed two runs in six innings and Mike Moustakas hit a three-run homer to lead the Kansas City Royals to an 8-2 win over the Cleveland Indians on Tuesday night.

Shields (2-2) struck out nine and won his second straight start.

Moustakas' homer sparked Kansas City's four-run fourth that featured five hits. The Royals are 10-0 when scoring at least four runs.

Eric Hosmer had four hits, including an RBI double in the seventh.

Cleveland manager Terry Francona turned 55 years old Tuesday, but the Indians were unable to win a third straight game for the first time this season.

Danny Salazar (0-3) didn't allow a hit until the fourth, but unraveled quickly.