Shields Throws 6-Hitter as Rays Top Royals 4-0

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) -- James Shields threw a six-hitter for his major league-best eighth complete games this season, Evan Longoria homered and had four RBIs, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the Kansas City Royals 4-0 on Tuesday night.

Shields (11-9) also has four shutouts this year. The

right-hander is 6-2 in nine career starts against Kansas City.

Longoria drove in two runs on a single during the first and hit a two-run homer in the sixth. He has driven in 12 runs over his last 12 games despite having just nine hits during the stretch.

Jeff Francis (4-12) gave up four runs and five hits over seven innings for the Royals. The left-hander retired 15 in a row after allowing the first three batters to reach base in the first.

The game lasted 1 hour, 53 minutes -- the fastest nine-inning game in Tampa Bay history.