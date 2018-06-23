Shifting Gears in Boonville

But the secret they've been keeping from cyclists is which direction they should go on the trails.

"As they come off the bridge they seem to feel that they're getting further away from the trail, when in reality they're not," explained Painter.

The proposed plan calls for a kiosk to be built at the corner of Main and High St. it also calls for signs to be placed around town that would notify bikers of alternate routes. This would help funnel them to downtown businesses. The plan has many business owners around town hoping for more growth in the future.

"I've been here three years and seen the business from the Katy Trail stay the same, it could increase a lot," said Painter.

The city of Boonville hopes it'll catch up to neighboring communities once bicyclists know where to go. The plan will be talked about and voted on by the Boonville Tourism Committee at a meeting next month.

The total cost of the project is more than $10,000.