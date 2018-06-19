Shipley Resigns as Head Volleyball Coach

FAYETTE, MO -- Diane Shipley has resigned after three seasons as the head volleyball coach at Central Methodist University, Vice President for Institutional Growth and Student Engagement Ken Oliver announced. A national search for a replacement will begin immediately.

"Coach Shipley did an excellent job representing our institution," Oliver said. "As she leaves Fayette to pursue new challenges, we wish her continued success. She will remain a valued member of the Eagle athletic family."

Shipley served in the position since 2010. In the last three seasons, seven different Central Methodist players were named to the All-Heart of America Athletic Conference first, second and honorable mention teams. Shipley coached one Capital One Academic All-District selection and two Daktronics-NAIA Scholar-Athletes.

Prior to taking over as the head coach of the Eagles, Shipley coached at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo., for 11 seasons. She was an assistant coach for the Roadrunners from 1998-2003, before becoming the head coach in 2004. In her five seasons as the head coach at State Fair, Shipley compiled a record of 107-85. In 2006, she was selected the NJCAA Division I Region 16 Coach of the Year. Shipley coached 21 NJCAA All-Region players and two Academic All-Americans while at State Fair.

In addition to her time at State Fair, Shipley previously coached USA club volleyball for 17-year olds. During that span, she accumulated numerous tournament championships and top regional finishes.