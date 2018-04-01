"Shoes in For Foster Care" at the State Capitol

JEFFERSON CITY - The Central Missouri Foster Care & Adoption Association is celebrating foster care awareness month by collecting a shoe for every Missouri child in the system.

CMFCAA teamed up with StorageMart locations to collect at least 10,000 shoes from April 7 through May 12. Now, the team will host the "Shoe in For Foster Care" event at the Missouri State Capitol lawn from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

After the event, CMFCAA will gift the donated shoes to "Hope for Caribbean Kids, Inc." which is a company that looks to improve children's lives in Haiti.

The money raised will go toward funding and building schools in Haiti. It will also be used for clean water programs in both Haiti and Kenya.