Shooting in Cole County leaves one injured

COLE COUNTY - Deputies were investigating a shooting Tuesday that happened in the 1600 block of Starlite Drive. One victim was in stable condition after being taken to the hospital.

Deputies received a phone call at 10:00 p.m. Monday of a verbal disturbance, and four minutes later received another phone call that someone heard a shot fired. The victim was admitted to St. Mary's hospital while deputies responded to the scene.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's department.