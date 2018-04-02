Shooting in Jefferson City

Police were called to 811 Clark and found a 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder. Jefferson City Captain Michael Smith said the victim claimed to be walking down an alley when he was struck by a bullet shot from a passing car.

Smith said officers on the scene have not been able to confirm whether the shooting was a drive-by or what the motive might have been. Smith said investigators are waiting to interview the suspect to get additional leads after he undergoes surgery. The victim was taken by ambulance to Capital Region Medical Center.

Smith was last reported to be in stable condition.