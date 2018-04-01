Shooting in Kansas City Suburb Leaves Three Dead One Critical

INDEPENDENCE - Police say three people are dead and one is in critical condition after a shooting in a Kansas City suburb.

Police were called to the home in Independence early Friday on a report of a home invasion.

Capt. John Cato says a motive has not been established but the crime is not believed to be a random crime.

The victims were identified as 48-year-old Maria Hernandez; her boyfriend, Thomas Madrigal, and Hernandez's 20-year-old son, Antonio. The fourth person was not identified.

Cato says police are looking for two suspects.