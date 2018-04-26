Shooting in the 2100 block of East Business Loop 70

COLUMBIA - A man is suffering from a gunshot wound after an argument in the parking lot of the Black and Gold Bar early Thursday morning.

Columbia Police officers responded to 2102 E. Business Loop 70, Black and Gold Bar, at 2:16 a.m. on Thursday after a report of a physical disturbance with a weapon.

The preliminary investigation revealed the argument happened between the male subjects. One male, 36, was struck by gunfire. The two other males then got away in a vehicle.

Officers tried to help the gunshot victim before Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived. EMS took the victim to a local hospital for treatment.

This investigation is still very early on, and information is subject to change.

We will continue to update this story with the latest information.