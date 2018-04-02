Shooting injures deputy, suspect in Southeast Missouri
CHARLESTON (AP) — The Missouri State Highway Patrol said two people are charged after a shooting injured a sheriff's deputy and one of the suspects.
The patrol said Mississippi County Sheriff's deputies were executing a search warrant related to a narcotics investigation Friday in Wyatt when one of the suspects began shooting and deputies returned fire.
The Sikeston Standard-Democrat reports 36-year-old Johnathan Lee Jones, of Wyatt, is charged with first degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon and armed criminal action. He is in critical but stable condition after undergoing surgery.
Patrol Sgt. Clark Parrott said the deputy also underwent surgery and is in stable condition.
A woman in the Wyatt home, 29-year-old Jessica Lannom, is charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute.
More News
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule: