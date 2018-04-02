Shooting on Garth Avenue Sends one Victim to Hospital

COLUMBIA - The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of multiple shots fired Friday night, and the department closed the intersection of Garth Avenue and Oak Street in central city Columbia.

Columbia Police Sgt. Don Hawkins said the call came in at 8:21 p.m. He confirmed that multiple shots were fired and have recovered several shell casings at the scene.

Hawkins said a 33-year-old male was transported to University Hospital in Columbia with non-life threatening injuries.

Police have no information on the suspect at this time, and the intersection has been reopened.

(Editor's note: This story has been edited to correct the misspelling of the word threatening.)