Shooting Suspect Still Jailed

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

A Greene County judge ordered Curtis Sharp, 25, back in court March 1, after Sharp said he had not yet hired an attorney. He's the accused triggerman in a Jan. 15 hotel melee that injured nine people. Sharp was arrested ten days later near Fort Worth, Texas. He is charged with two felony counts each of assault and armed criminal action for shooting two men at the party in a crowded banquet room of the Motel Seven. The gunfire also wounded seven others. Sharp is originally from the St. Louis area. Prison officials say he completed a 120-day court-ordered drug treatment program last year.