Shooting To Win

"I've won nine Bianchi Cups, so you know I've had good experiences," nine time champ Doug Koenig said.

And winning the Bianchi Cup isn't winning just any shooting competition.

"It's the holy grail of action shooting," competitor Tom Webb said.

Competitors from all over the world come to compete in this event.

"We have the bullseye portion. We have the falling plate portion. We have the moving target portion and the practical portion. It's a combination of four different shooting events all throughout the country which makes it the most unique event all across the world," coordinator Tom Hughes said.

The competitors may be from different places or specialize in different events, but they can agree on one thing.

"Shootings more a mental game," Webb said.

"In order to win an event like this its not only the shooting but being able to handle mental pressure," current Bianchi Cup champion Bruce Piatt said.

"You have to control the mental part of it and relax," Koenig said.