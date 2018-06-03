Shooting Victim Dies After Seeking Help

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis police are investigating after a man who had been shot walked into a gas station, then later died.

KMOV-TV reports that the shooting happened Monday night on the city's north side. A man suffering from a gunshot wound to the right side walked into the gas station seeking help. Authorities were called and the man was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities are still trying to determine the location of the shooting, and no arrests have been made. The victim's name has not been released.