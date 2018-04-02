Shooting Victim Out of Coma, Still Critical

ST. LOUIS - A six-year-old eastern Missouri boy is improving, a week after he was shot in the head when his father's rifle discharged. Shawn Rulo of Cadet is hospitalized in critical condition in St. Louis, where doctors are cautiously optimistic. Hospital officials said he is out of a coma and recognizes his mother and stepfather. The father, Ricky Rulo Jr., is charged with probation violations for possessing the weapon. He told police he was unloading the rifle when it fired a bullet through a wall and door frame before wounding the boy.