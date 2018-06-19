Shooting Victim's Mom Seeks Justice Dept. Inquiry

COLUMBIA (AP) - The mother of a young black man shot to death by a white man in mid-Missouri is asking the Justice Department to investigate after the local prosecutor decided not to file charges.

Brandon Coleman, a 25-year-old groundskeeper at the University of Missouri, was killed on May 19 following a confrontation in Columbia. No arrest was ever made and on Wednesday, Boone County prosecutor Dan Knight announced the shooting was "legally justified" and no charges would be filed.

The case has stirred racial tension in Columbia, but generated little publicity outside of mid-Missouri. About 25 people attended an NAACP-organized rally Wednesday, after Knight's decision was announced.

Coleman's mother, Winona Coleman-Broadus, believes racial prejudice played a role in the decision. Knight said his decision was based on evidence and the law.