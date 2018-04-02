Shop gutted by fire, malfunctioning wood stove to blame

BOONE COUNTY - A fire destroyed a shop on a property north of Columbia on Friday morning.

The fire started shortly after 8 a.m. in the 7500 block of Highway VV. Firefighters with the Boone County Fire Protection District arrived to find the shop on fire, and after putting out the flames, said the shop is a total loss.

No one was hurt, and total damages were estimated at around $75,000. Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp told KOMU 8 News the fire was caused by a malfunctioning wood stove.