Shoplifting leads to police chase in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - A shoplifiting incident resulted in a police foot chase Monday.

A shoplifter at the Capital Mall's Dillard's Department Store was chased by officers from the Jefferson City Police Department and Missouri State Highway Patrol troopers after escaping on foot.

According to the Jefferson City Police Department, officers pursued three men after responding to a theft in progress.

Learfield Communciations Employee Amy Nadler said she saw two men walking by her office window. She saw one squat down while holding something, and shortly after he began running. She then saw a state trooper chasing the men.

Two police cars were seen driving up and down Graystone Drive in the nearby Country Club Estates neighborhood.

JCPD has one suspect in custody, and identified two suspects.

