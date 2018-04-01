Shoppers May Pay a New Online Tax to Benefit Missouri

COLUMBIA - The Missouri legislature has a proposed bill to require shoppers to pay the state sales tax on items sold out-of-state. Legislators argue the state is in dire need of more revenue and this bill would help the state's economy. 23 other states already have this same law.



Missouri legislator Mary Still said the state needs about $160 million due to the economy. She said she's been looking at what other states are doing to help increase their revenue. Adding a required sales tax to all purchases, including those made outside of state lines, she said makes a difference. The bill requires Internet sales and shipping sales to add the Missouri sales tax to all purchases.



Some shoppers said they don't understand how the state can regulate their purchases while shopping online or in other states. Still said other states have a system that works to do just that.



"In my opinion, it's sort of going and asking your neighbor for money rather than a cup of sugar," Marleen Perkins said.



"Things need to be fixed but I don't know if this is exactly the right way to go about it," Morgan Shellenbergar said.



Poppy owner Barbara McCormick said her online business is growing. Many of its internet shoppers are out-of-staters, McCormick said.



"They do look forward to not having to pay sales tax just like they don't have to pay taxes when they show up online in other places," McCormick said.



One shopper said she uses the internet to shop quite often. She said it's perk for her not to have to pay out-of-state taxes.





