Shoppers May Pay a New Online Tax to Benefit Missouri
COLUMBIA - The Missouri legislature has a proposed bill to require shoppers to pay the state sales tax on items sold out-of-state. Legislators argue the state is in dire need of more revenue and this bill would help the state's economy. 23 other states already have this same law.
Missouri legislator Mary Still said the state needs about $160 million due to the economy. She said she's been looking at what other states are doing to help increase their revenue. Adding a required sales tax to all purchases, including those made outside of state lines, she said makes a difference. The bill requires Internet sales and shipping sales to add the Missouri sales tax to all purchases.
Some shoppers said they don't understand how the state can regulate their purchases while shopping online or in other states. Still said other states have a system that works to do just that.
"In my opinion, it's sort of going and asking your neighbor for money rather than a cup of sugar," Marleen Perkins said.
"Things need to be fixed but I don't know if this is exactly the right way to go about it," Morgan Shellenbergar said.
Poppy owner Barbara McCormick said her online business is growing. Many of its internet shoppers are out-of-staters, McCormick said.
"They do look forward to not having to pay sales tax just like they don't have to pay taxes when they show up online in other places," McCormick said.
One shopper said she uses the internet to shop quite often. She said it's perk for her not to have to pay out-of-state taxes.
Missouri legislator Mary Still said the state needs about $160 million due to the economy. She said she's been looking at what other states are doing to help increase their revenue. Adding a required sales tax to all purchases, including those made outside of state lines, she said makes a difference. The bill requires Internet sales and shipping sales to add the Missouri sales tax to all purchases.
Some shoppers said they don't understand how the state can regulate their purchases while shopping online or in other states. Still said other states have a system that works to do just that.
"In my opinion, it's sort of going and asking your neighbor for money rather than a cup of sugar," Marleen Perkins said.
"Things need to be fixed but I don't know if this is exactly the right way to go about it," Morgan Shellenbergar said.
Poppy owner Barbara McCormick said her online business is growing. Many of its internet shoppers are out-of-staters, McCormick said.
"They do look forward to not having to pay sales tax just like they don't have to pay taxes when they show up online in other places," McCormick said.
One shopper said she uses the internet to shop quite often. She said it's perk for her not to have to pay out-of-state taxes.
More News
Grid
List
COLUMBIA – Columbia got its first measurable snowfall on Easter since 1961 Sunday. The National Weather Service estimates the... More >>
in
Two arrested, one is fugitive on Callaway County Weapons Warrant after pursuit from Mexico into Auxvasse
On March 31, 2018, at around 6:00 PM, members of the Audrain County Sheriff's Office and the Mexico Public... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A tradition among firefighters nationwide may in fact be a contributing factor in what some consider an epidemic... More >>
in
BOONE COUNTY - The extra business hours Saturday at the Boone County Clerk’s office have allowed 19 voters to get... More >>
in
CALLAWAY COUNTY - Criminal investigators are looking for the identity of human remains found by deputies. Law enforcement found... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - University of Missouri Trauma and Emergency Medicine staff hosted a class in support of the “Stop the Bleed”... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri lawmakers are pushing a bill that could make it easier for people buying a... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri Senate is considering whether to permanently unplug the state's touchscreen machines amid concerns... More >>
in
SEDALIA- When Kardell Sims founded Visionary Hustler earlier this year, he set out with the goal of inspiring and motivating... More >>
in
MISSOURI - PFP Enterprises, LLC, also known as Texas Meat Packers, is recalling more than 7,000 pounds of raw beef... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — Missouri's attorney general is warning residents to be wary of telephone and email scams throughout tax... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — An Ashland man who was awarded last year nearly $45 million for injuries at a Capital... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Few things say childhood quite like a crayon. Coloring (inside or outside the lines) takes on a new... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Residents at a student housing complex said a prank from management was too believable to be funny days... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — The Missouri House approved a budget plan Thursday with more money for early education and flat... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- MoDOT has released a schedule of road work for the central Missouri region. The road work is scheduled... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – Two bloggers, mothers and business partners are ringing in the new year with a new work. Polly Conner... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — About 300 Missouri seniors and people with disabilities have lost in-home care services... More >>
in
Select a station to view its upcoming schedule:
Coming Up Next
9:20pDateline NBC
10:00pKOMU 8 News @ 10
10:35pSports Extra with Chris Gervino
9:30pFamily Guy
10:00pThe Cleveland Show
10:30pThe Cleveland Show
Tonight's Schedule
7:00pJesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert
9:20pDateline NBC
7:00pStuart Little
9:00pKOMU 8 News @ Nine on The CW
9:30pFamily Guy