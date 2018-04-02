Short Car Chase Ends in Arrest

COLUMBIA - A Boone County deputy tried pulling a vehicle over for speeding and swerving Tuesday morning at approximately 7:40. The driver of the vehicle refused to stop, leading to a short car chase that ended at the intersection of Route H and South Rangeline Road.

During the pursuit, deputies believe the suspect threw a small bag of marijuana from the vehicle.

Deputies arrested the driver of the vehicle, Brandon M. Redden, 31, of Ashland, for failure to maintain the right half of the roadway, careless and imprudent driving, resisting arrest creating a substantial risk of injury and failure to maintain proof of insurance. Total bond for the charges is $5,604.50.

Sgt. Micheal Perkins authorized Redden's release at 10:40 a.m.