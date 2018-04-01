Short Street Closes for Controversial New Garage Construction

COLUMBIA - The first construction for the new Short Street garage will begin at 8 a.m. Tuesday and continue until 2013. The Public Works Department said Monday crews will be out removing bricks in preparation for the new garage expected to cost over $10 million dollars.

The garage will be six stories and add 410 new parking spots. The city bought the two parking lots behind the former Regency Hotel for $1.25 million and raised parking meter fare to help fund the project.

The city opened a brand new $14 million, 10-story, 700 parking space garage in January 2011.

Along with the new garage, the Regency Hotel is expected to begin demolition within the next few weeks. It has been closed since the beginning of December 2011. The area will be developed into a new hotel called "The Broadway", a Doubletree hotel owned by Hilton hotel.

Jingo's Restaurant and Gumby's pizza said they will both maintain normal business hours during construction. Jingo's said it has lost a lot of business since the Regency shut down, but remains hopeful it will pick up.